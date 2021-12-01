Svanberg strike gives Bologna narrow win over Roma

Roma‘s upturn in form was ended thanks to a 1-0 defeat away at Bologna in Serie A on Wednesday night.

Bologna led after 34 minutes when Mattias Svanberg received the ball near the edge of the box and expertly side-footed it into the bottom corner.

Tammy Abraham had two presentable opportunities in the first half but also picked up a yellow card that sees him suspended from Saturday’s clash with Inter.

A stoppage-time chance for Nicolo Zaniolo was the closest Roma came to an equaliser.

Roma are now six points off the top four whilst Bologna have moved level on points with Juventus.