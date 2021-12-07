Ten-man Inter beaten to top spot by classy Real Madrid

Inter had to settle for second in their Champions League group as they lost 2-0 to Real Madrid at the Santiago Bernabeu on Tuesday night.

Real Madrid took the lead just after the 15-minute mark when German midfielder Toni Kroos fired an excellent shot from distance into the bottom corner.

Inter were reduced to ten players midway through the second half when Nicolo Barella lashed out at Eder Militao after a challenge that left him in the advertising hoarding.

The points were wrapped up for Los Blancos when Marco Asensio produced a world-class finish into the top corner of Samir Handanovic’s net with ten minutes left to play.

Inter will be without Barella for their next match in the tournament.