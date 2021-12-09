Toothless Lazio miss out on top spot after Galatasaray bore draw

STADIO OLIMPICO (ROME) – Lazio were left frustrated in their efforts to finish top of Europa League Group E as Galatasaray earned a 0-0 draw in Rome to leave the Biancocelesti in second place and facing a knockout round play-off in February.

Patrick van Aanholt clipped the post from the corner flag for the visitors and Ciro Immobile blazed a shot over from eight yards at the end of an otherwise eventless first half.

Maurizio Sarri, a Europa League winner with Chelsea in 2019, cut a restless figure on the sideline as he urged his side forward, but their aim was off all night as they mustered one shot on target.

Toma Basic blazed wide from range, Immobile had a dangerous effort deflected wide and substitute Luis Alberto steered an effort off target, before former Lazio goalkeeper Fernando Muslera was finally called into action late on to comfortably hold a Mattia Zaccagni header.

The result left the Aquile second with nine points, three behind the Turkish group winners, two ahead of Marseille and seven clear of Lokomotiv Moscow.

Sarri’s side will now face one of the third-placed teams to be demoted from the Champions League in a two-legged play-off.