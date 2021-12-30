Torino president Cairo: Belotti thought we’d sell him to AC Milan four years ago

Torino president, Urbano Cairo, has spoken out about Andrea Belotti and the potential end to the relationship between the Granata and their captain after six years.

Belotti, 28, has been linked with a move away from the club with his contract running to an end. After signing from Palermo in 2015, the man nicknamed ‘Il Gallo’ has played 219 games for Torino, scoring 94 times, but now looks set to move on.

“Do I feel betrayed? Belotti’s given everything, but so have we,” Cairo told La Stampa. “Maybe he expected to sell him to AC Milan four years ago, but we couldn’t have sold him at that moment in time.

“However, I’ve learnt that if a player wants to leave then it’s better to let them go. If they aren’t with the club mentally, then the risk of stress and injury increases”.

Cairo then went on to talk about players leaving on free transfers and how it’s unfair to their parent clubs.

“There needs to be some sort of compensation for clubs that help players grow, then see them walk away for nothing. We paid Palermo €8million for him [Belotti] when they didn’t even believe in his ability that much.”

Belotti is now, like Lorenzo Insigne, linked with making a big-money move to MLS side Toronto.