Udinese hold poor Milan

AC Milan opened the door for Inter to leapfrog them at the top of Serie A this weekend, stumbling in a 1-1 draw away at Udinese on Saturday night.

The Zebrette got themselves in front in the first half, pouncing on sloppy Milan play in midfield before Beto went on to score.

For all of their possession, Milan were unable to even fire a shot on target in the entire 90 minutes. Then Zlatan Ibrahimovic struck in stoppage time to rescue a point.

Udinese’s Isaac Success was sent off deep into stoppage time.