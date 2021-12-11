Venezia the latest to stop Juventus

Juventus were held to a 1-1 draw by Venezia at the Stadio Pier Luigi Penzo on Saturday evening.

Mattia Aramu’s second-half strike was enough to cancel Alvaro Morata’s goal and stop Juventus from securing a third consecutive Serie A victory.

The Bianconeri took the lead when Alvaro Morata connected with a cross from Luca Pellegrini to fire past the Venezia goalkeeper.

Juan Cuadrado missed a great opportunity and the end of the first half to double the lead which eventually proved costly.

Venezia kept themselves in the game and were rewarded when Mattia Aramu unleashed a curling shot that found the bottom corner to stun the Serie A giants.