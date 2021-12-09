Villarreal send Atalanta into Europa League

For the first time in their short Champions League history, Atalanta have failed to progress to the knockout rounds as a 3-2 loss to Villarreal in Bergamo on Thursday sees them fall into the Europa League.

In their rearranged game on Thursday after Wednesday’s snowfall saw the game postponed, the Europa League champions condemned their hosts to spending the second half of the season in Europe’s second-tier competition.

Villarreal raced into an early lead through Arnaut Danjuma and Etienne Capoue doubled it before the break, before Danjuma grabbed their third shortly after the restart.

A late surge from the hosts wasn’t enough despite Ruslan Malinovskyi and Duvan Zapata netting to put some late pressure on Unai Emery’s side.