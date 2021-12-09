Vlahovic aiming to break Cristiano Ronaldo record

Dusan Vlahovic has his sights set on breaking the record for the most Serie A goals scored in a calendar year as he hunts down Cristiano Ronaldo‘s record.

The 21-year-old striker has so far managed a very impressive 30 Serie A goals in 2021 and is just three behind Ronaldo’s record of 33 in a calendar year, achieved in 2020.

The Portuguese star’s total is the highest in the three-points-per-win era and now Vlahovic has three games in which to reach, or beat, the tally of 33 Serie A goals in a year, as reported by Tuttomercatoweb.

Fiorentina host Salernitana and then Sassuolo at the Stadio Artemio Franchi before a trip to Hellas Verona rounds off La Viola’s year.

The Serbian striker has 13 goals from 16 games this season. He totalled 21 goals in Serie A last season.