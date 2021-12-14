‘Vlahovic shouldn’t go to Juventus, go to Man City’

Former Roma and Italy star Antonio Cassano has advised Fiorentina starlet Dusan Vlahovic not to join Juventus and to move to Manchester City instead.

The 21-year-old Serbian striker has been linked with the Bianconeri, but the ex-Azzurri forward is confident that being coached by Pep Guardiola will improve the Gigliati centre-forward and make him as prolific as Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland.

“Juventus? No, choose Guardiola and go to Manchester City,” Cassano said on Bobo TV.

“I do not know if you will already be at your peak, but in only a year with him, you will reach the level of Haaland.

“If instead at 20 years old, you find a coach that does not know how to speak and work with you, your growth finishes.”

Vlahovic is currently on top of the Serie A goalscoring chart with Lazio striker Ciro Immobile with 13 goals. The Serbian has scored 44 goals in 101 competitive matches for Fiorentina since 2018.