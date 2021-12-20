Zielinski: Napoli showed character against AC Milan

Napoli midfielder Piotr Zielinski was impressed with the attitude that his Partenopei teammates had in their 1-0 win against AC Milan on Sunday evening.

The Polish international captained the Neapolitans in the absence of Lorenzo Insigne and he was content that his squad was able to earn the victory in Milan despite their struggles throughout the game.

“Surely in the end it was great to win, we suffered a little, but we showed character and won on a difficult pitch and against a great team,” Zielinski told DAZN.

Zielinski contracted COVID-19 in the early stages of the 2020/21 season, but he has had his share of fitness issues since then and has had the odd battle with fatigue.

“Let’s say I am fine, I still have a little cough, but today it didn’t bother me,” he said.

“I helped the team and I am happy, the coach asked us to win. Always a pleasure to be captain of this team.”

Napoli and AC Milan are equal second in Serie A with 39 points but they are four points behind league leaders Inter.