Abraham: Mourinho convinced me to sign for Roma

Roma striker Tammy Abraham has revealed that new coach Jose Mourinho was the motivating factor for him joining Roma prior to the start of the 2021/22 season.

The 24-year-old joined the Giallorossi from English club Chelsea for a reported figure of €40 million, and he has scored 15 goals in 29 competitive matches so far for the Italian squad.

“The coach was decisive for my transfer to Italy,” Abraham told Sky Sport Italia. “The first thing he said to me was, ‘Do you want to stay in England in the rain or come for the sun in Rome?’

“Fifteen goals is a good haul, but I want a lot more.”

Roma defeated Serie B club Lecce 3-1 on Thursday evening in the Coppa Italia and Abraham admitted that he enjoys playing alongside Italian starlet Nicolo Zaniolo.

“We had the wrong mentality at the beginning of the match, we weren’t ready,” he said.

“Then Zaniolo and Mkhitaryan changed the game with their entry and the team changed gears. Especially with Nicolo I really like playing, because I feel very good with him.”