AC Milan and Juventus play out bore draw

STADIO SAN SIRO (Milan) –Neither AC Milan nor Juventus could find the back of the net as they played out a scoreless draw at the San Siro, a result which allows Napoli to go second in Serie A, level on points with the Rossoneri.

A Rafael Leao shot in the first half and a good chance wasted by Olivier Giroud, who replaced the injured Zlatan Ibrahimovic after 29 minutes, were the main threats mustered by the hosts.

While Juventus can pride themselves with their fourth clean sheet in the last six Serie A games, the Massimiliano Allegri’s outfit have once again put in a display marked by their offensive inefficiency as they failed to get a single shot on target, although a top-four spot remains in sight after the draw, as Atalanta sit one point above with one game to play.