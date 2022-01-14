AC Milan and Lazio to battle for Verona defender

Nicolo Casale has reportedly attracted the interest of AC Milan and Lazio, and the Biancocelesti seem to have the advantage over the Rossoneri at this stage for the Hellas Verona centre-back.

The 23-year-old has played 20 matches so far during the 2021/22 Serie A campaign and the Gialloblu might have difficulty holding onto him for the second half of the season.

According to L’Arena, AC Milan offered Verona €8 million for Casale but their offer was promptly rejected.

La Gazzetta dello Sport are reporting that Lazio coach Maurizio Sarri has approved of club management targeting the defender, and they are trying to work out a deal that would lower the €10m price tag, possibly by sending another player in the opposite direction.

Both Milan and Lazio will be eager to lure Casale to their respective clubs. The Rossoneri are searching for a back-up for the injured Simon Kjaer while the Aquile are having difficulty switching from a back three from the Simone Inzaghi era to a back four under Sarri.