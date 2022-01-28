AC Milan consider Kulusevski loan

Juventus winger Dejan Kulusevski could be sent on loan to AC Milan before the winter transfer window closes.

The 21-year-old has played 20 matches throughout the 2021/22 Serie A season so far but he has only started on five occasions.

According to Sportitalia, the anticipated arrival of Dusan Vlahovic from Fiorentina will mean that there will be fewer opportunities to break into the starting line-up for Kulusevski and the other forwards currently at Juventus.

The Sweden international has been linked with English Premier League club Everton but AC Milan are also interested in signing him.

However, there are issues about the method of the transfer. The Rossoneri are looking to sign Kulusevski on loan whereas the Bianconeri would prefer to see an obligation to be bought outright inserted or for the Swede to be sold in January.

Kulusevski was purchased from Atalanta for €35 million in January 2020 but he has not been able to replicate the glittering performances that he produced during the 2019/20 campaign with Parma.