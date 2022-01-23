AC Milan Player Ratings vs Juventus: Lively Leao

Rafael Leao was unable to prevent AC Milan from falling further behind bitter rivals Inter in the Serie A title race, after an uneventful 0-0 draw with Juventus at the Stadio San Siro on Sunday night.

With the Bianconeri defending deep and seemingly happy to leave the San Siro with a point, the Rossoneri failed to capitalise on their dominance and had just four shots on target.

AC Milan Player Ratings vs Juventus



Maignan 5.5; Calabria 5.5 (75’ Florenzi 5), Kalulu 5, Romagnoli 5.5, Hernandez 5.5; Tonali 6, Krunic 5; Messias 5 (60’ Saelemaekers 5), Diaz 5.5 (60’ Bennacer 5.5), Leao 6.5 (75’ Rebic 5); Ibrahimovic 5 (28’ Giroud 5.5)

PLAYER OF THE MATCH – RAFAEL LEAO

With Milan struggling creatively, the Portuguese attacker’s direct running down the channels and willingness to drive inside with the ball at feet almost exposed a determined Juventus defence. However, the closest Leao came to threatening the visitors’ goal himself, was a low drive from the edge of the box on 20 minutes, that was well saved by Wojciech Szczesny