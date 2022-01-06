AC Milan player ratings vs Roma: Leao marks comeback in style

An understrength AC Milan maintained their Scudetto push as they overcame Roma 3-1 in Serie A on Thursday.

The Rossoneri took an early lead when Olivier Giroud netted from the penalty spot, before the Frenchman pounced on a defensive mistake to allow Junior Messias to score.

Despite Tammy Abraham pulling one back for Roma, Rafael Leao took advantage of Rick Karsdorp’s second half red card to add a third and send Milan to within a point of leaders Inter, despite Zlatan Ibrahimovic missing a late penalty after Gianluca Mancini was also sent off.

Player ratings:

Maignan 7.5; Florenzi 6 (’78 Conti N/A), Gabbia 6, Kalulu 6.5, Hernandez 6.5; Krunic 5.5 (’64 Bakayoko 6), Tonali 7; Junior Messias 6.5, Diaz 6.5 (’88 Maldini N/A), Saelemaekers 6 (’64 Leao 7.5); Giroud 6.5 (’77 Ibrahimovic 6.5)

Player of the match: Rafael Leao

The Portuguese forward stepped off the bench and dragged Milan over the line with a display of pace and directness. Latching onto an Ibrahimovic flick, he raced clear to add a third goal for the Rossoneri before earning a stoppage time penalty with good movement in the box.