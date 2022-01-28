AC Milan risk losing Kessie to Inter

AC Milan midfielder Franck Kessie is expected to leave at the end of the 2021/22 season and city rivals Inter are the latest club that are reportedly interested in luring him away from the Rossoneri.

The 25-year-old has played for AC Milan since 2017 but he is unlikely to stay at the club after his contract expires at the end of June.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, Barcelona have found an agreement with Kessie, but Inter’s Giuseppe Marotta is planning to step in and keep him in Italy.

This transfer would be identical to the signature of Turkish midfielder Hakan Calhanoglu. He left AC Milan when his contract expired in June 2021 and then he decided to join Inter on a three-year contract.

Kessie has been linked with a move to Tottenham in the English Premier League, but the reports of Barcelona and Inter’s interest would further suggest that the Ivorian’s time at AC Milan is coming to a close.