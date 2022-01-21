AC Milan’s Kessie expected to join Tottenham

Franck Kessie is expected to leave AC Milan at the end of the season and Tottenham plan to sign him on a free transfer.

The Ivorian midfielder has been with the Rossoneri since 2017, but it is unlikely that he will sign a contract renewal with the Italian giants.

According to Sky Sports, Tottenham manager Antonio Conte wants Kessie to join the North London club, and Spurs would like to enter discussions with Kessie in January so they can discuss the fine details of his contract before he considers signing for the club in the summer.

Kessie is currently representing the Ivory Coast at the African Cup of Nations and he scored a goal for Les Elephants in their 3-1 victory against Algeria in Group E.

The 25-year-old has played in 21 competitive matches for AC Milan during the 2021/22 season, and he has scored five goals, with all of them coming in Serie A.