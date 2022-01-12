Inter beat Juventus to Supercoppa Italiana

Wednesday night’s Supercoppa Italiana between Inter and Juventus went all the way to extra time and its final kick at the Stadio San Siro, with nothing separating the Derby d’Italia pair for 120 minutes until Alexis Sanchez appeared to win the game in the final second.

Weston McKennie gave the Old Lady something of a surprise lead in a first half that wasn’t free from controversy, with Inter having sought a penalty when Giorgio Chiellini was involved in a challenge with Marcelo Brozovic.

The Serie A champions did get their spot kick after Mattia De Sciglio was just beaten to the ball by Edin Dzeko, bringing the Bosnian down from behind. Lautaro Martinez emphatically dispatched from 12 yards.

That was where the scoring stopped despite chances falling, the best of which was missed by Federico Bernardeschi as he dragged wide with the near post of Samir Handanovic’s goal gaping.

At the end of the 120 minutes, though, Inter won it with what was literally the last kick of the game. A hopeful ball from the left looked to be easy for Alex Sandro to deal with, but the Brazilian tried to chest the ball towards Chiellini or Mattia Perin while under pressure from Matteo Darmian. The ex-Torino full-back intercepted, with the ball then falling to Alexis Sanchez who set himself and finished from close range.

