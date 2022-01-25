‘An 18-team Serie A makes sense in a pandemic’

Journalist Paolo Condo has called for a reduction in the number of Serie A teams and games as the COVID-19 pandemic continues.

With the pandemic well into its second year, Condo has chosen to question the logic of governing bodies such as UEFA and Lega Serie A when it comes to the large amount of games still being played.

“Serie A with 18 teams would slim the calendar down by four matchdays,” Condo wrote in his column for La Repubblica earlier in January. “The pandemic has been going on for two years and all that FIFA and UEFA want to do is increase the number of games played.

“Instead of coming up with a way to play during such times, they want to increase games. The absurdity of this approach keeps on becoming more evident, as is happening now with all of the current cases”.