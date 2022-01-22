Atalanta player ratings vs Lazio: Demiral the denier

Despite being without the majority of their first team on Saturday, Atalanta managed to hold Lazio to a scoreless draw at the Stadio Olimpico and they were led from the back by Merih Demiral.

The Turk put in an excellent performance, as did so many of his defensive partners on the night, helping La Dea to keep an unlikely clean sheet away at the Biancocelesti.

ATALANTA PLAYER RATINGS VS LAZIO

Musso 5.5; Djimsiti 6, Demiral 8, Palomino 7.5; Zappacosta 6; Scalvini 7 (61′ Maehle 6), Freuler 7, Pezzella 6.5; Miranchuk 6 (71′ Toloi 6), Pessina 7 (84′ Sidibe n/r); Piccoli 6 (84′ De Nipoti n/r).