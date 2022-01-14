Barone: If Vlahovic wants to leave Fiorentina, he should say it publicly

Fiorentina general director Joe Barone has said that Fiorentina star Dusan Vlahovic should declare his interest to leave the club in public as soon as possible.

The 21-year-old is currently the leading goalscorer in Serie A with 16 goals and he has been linked with multiple clubs across Europe for a transfer.

However, Vlahovic has not been willing to discuss his future with the Fiorentina hierarchy.

“Nowadays we talk about him every day, we want to talk about the group,” Barone told Sport Mediaset.

“A lot has been said, we expect answers immediately on what the future is. We have our plans. I speak only about what we have discussed.

“When we last met, the figures were almost double but there was no opening. I talked to Dusan himself and asked him to figure out what he wants to do.

“If you want to leave, say it, a city cannot wait for what he wants to do. Of what I have heard, it seems to me that he is not willing to talk and we make decisions for the good of the club.”