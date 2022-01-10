Bologna winger wanted by Sevilla

Riccardo Orsolini is expected to leave Bologna in January and Sevilla could potentially lure him to Spain.

The 24-year-old has not started as much as he had in previous years due to a system change by Felsinei coach Sinisa Mihajlovic and he could move to a team where he can operate in his natural role as a right-winger.

Sky Sport Italia reports that Sevilla will pay Bologna to acquire Orsolini and there will be an option to buy the former Italy youth international outright.

Orsolini has played 134 competitive matches for the Rossoblu since his arrival in January 2018, scoring 31 goals and supplying 20 assists.

However, he has started just eight times during the 2021/22 Serie A campaign so far and he has made another five appearances off the bench.

Orsolini has usually played as a right-winger in Mihajlovic’s 4-2-3-1 formation at Bologna, but the Serbian tactician has switched the 3-4-2-1 in recent months, which doesn’t suit the attributes of the Italian forward.