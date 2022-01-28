Buffon: Vlahovic is alongside Haaland and Mbappe

Juventus and Italy legend Gianluigi Buffon rates Dusan Vlahovic as one of the best youngsters in the world.

The Parma goalkeeper believes that the Serbian starlet, who is on the verge of joining Juventus, is of the same level as players like Erling Haaland of Borussia Dortmund and Kylian Mbappe of Paris Saint-Germain.

“Vlahovic is the most beautiful, biggest and most surprising purchase,” Buffon told La Gazzetta dello Sport.

“With Haaland and Mbappe, he is the best youngster in the world. He has something different, the presence of a big No. 9. And then it is an evolution: in my time there were no 1.90 m players with such dynamism.”

Buffon also commented on Massimiliano Allegri’s struggles so far on his return as Juventus tactician and the ex-Bianconeri goalkeeper believes that his former coach has identified the team’s problems.

“In the last month and a half he has raised his antennae,” he said. “He has understood that he has to stay on track. Max did well to seek compactness.”