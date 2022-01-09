Chaos in the capital as Juventus edge Roma

Juventus had to come from behind as they claimed a dramatic 4-3 win away at Roma in Serie A on Sunday evening, playing out one of the most chaotic games of the season at the Stadio Olimpico.

With both sides suffering subpar seasons so far, each came into this clash in the capital knowing they needed to win and Roma started the brighter, leading early through Tammy Abraham. But Paulo Dybala levelled just seven minutes later with a fine strike from the edge of the area.

The second half only saw the tempo increase. Henrikh Mkhitaryan saw a deflected strike restore Roma’s lead before Lorenzo Pellegrini perfectly dispatched a free-kick into the top corner, leaving Juventus looking beaten.

But the Old Lady had life in her still. Manuel Locatelli, Dejan Kulusevski, and Mattia De Sciglio each scored in a seven-minute window to put the visitors ahead of the first time on the night with 15 minutes to play, which was plenty of time for more drama.

Roma were awarded a penalty and Matthijs de Ligt was sent off for a handball in the area, but Pellegrini’s subsequent effort was poor and saved by Wojciech Szczesny.