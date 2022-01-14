Commisso: Football is bulls*it, I am the best president in Italy

Fiorentina owner Rocco Commisso has spoken out about football in Italy by labelling the sport “bullsh*t”, whilst also claiming that he’s by far the best president in Italy during something of a rant.

Commisso, who is also chairman of Mediacom – the fifth largest cable TV company in the United States – has had his say on all things Italian football, and doesn’t seem to be best pleased with the current state of affairs in the country.

“Football in Italy is bullsh*t and the stupid bureaucracy is driving me crazy,” Commisso said in a recent interview with the Financial Times.

Commisso also disclosed how much he’s spent on Fiorentina during his time in charge, as well as roasting football agents.

“We’re at about €340 million now [investment in Fiorentina] and agents are still a big problem,” Commisso added. “What on earth do they do to earn their money”?

However, La Viola’s owner wasn’t done there and continued by calling himself the best chairman in Serie A, claiming that’s he’s very different to the other owners.

“I’m a different animal,” he humbly said. “What have all the others done that I haven’t? Not Gordon Singer at AC Milan, nor that Suning lad [Steven Zhang]. Their money belongs to other people. There’s nobody like me in Italy”.