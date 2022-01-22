Conte interested in taking Roma’s Veretout to Tottenham

Antonio Conte has set his sights on Roma‘s Jordan Veretout as he looks to bring the Frenchman to London.

The Tottenham coach has turned his attention to Serie A and, in particular, Veretout with a view to landing the centre-midfielder this January.

As a consequence, the Giallorossi would ideally like to open up a swap deal with Tanguy Ndombele in order to replace the 28-year-old Veretout, but Tottenham’s valuation of their player is too high, according to Il Messaggero.

Ndombele, 25, moved to London in 2019 in a €60 million deal from Ligue 1 club, Lyon, and is seen as too expensive to simply swap for Veretout, without additional fees being included.

Veretout, on the other hand, has been with Roma since making a €16 million move from Fiorentina in September 2020.