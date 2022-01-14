Cristiano Ronaldo unhappy at Manchester United

Cristiano Ronaldo has stated that he left Juventus for Manchester United to win things, and not just to see out the rest of his playing days in mediocrity.

The former Bianconeri star, 36, made the move back to the Premier League last summer in a €15 million move, but has seen his team struggle to pick up any real form. The Red Devils lie in 7th place, despite Ronaldo scoring eight times in 16 games.

“I’m here to try to win things,” Ronaldo told Sky Sports in a recent interview. “We can turn things around. I know how it can be done, but I’m not going to say it because I don’t think it’s the right thing to do.

“I don’t see how we can aim for less than being in the top three in Premier League, and I definitely don’t want us to finish in 6th place.

“Sometimes you have to destroy what’s old in order for good things to happen. So why not? It’s a new year and I hope that it’s a new Manchester United that can compete at the level expected by our supporters. They deserve it”.