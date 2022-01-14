Dzeko delighted with first Italian silverware

Inter‘s last-gasp winner against Juventus not only signalled an important Supercoppa Italiana win for the Nerazzurri, but also a first trophy in Italy for Edin Dzeko.

Dzeko, 35, has teammate Alexis Sanchez’s 121st-minute winner to thank for enabling the Bosnian striker to get his hands on his first piece of silverware since his arrival in Italy. Sanchez’s goal meant that Dzeko could finally end his wait for Italian glory, after first joining Roma in 2015.

Dzeko took to social media to celebrate, stating: “I’m very happy to win my first trophy for Inter, and my first Supercoppa Italiana.

“Come on lads, more of this”.

The striker, who initially moved to Roma on loan from Manchester City in the summer of 2015, has managed 93 goals in 218 Serie A games and will be hoping to finally get his hands on the Scudetto come May.