Dzeko: Inter are top and this is where we’ll stay

Edin Dzeko has spoken out to underline the fact that Inter really intend to defend the Scudetto this year.

The Bosnian striker, 35, moved to the Nerazzurri from Roma on a free transfer in the summer of 2021 and has continued to do what he does best; score goals. The goal-getting forward has now turned his focus to the future and Inter’s desire to win Serie A again.

“We are top of the table and we want to be here until the end of the season,” Dzeko told la Corriere della Sera.

The striker also went on to touch on Romelu Lukaku’s move to Chelsea and Antonio Conte’s interest in Dzeko himself in seasons gone.

“If you go somewhere and start thinking about who was in the team before you [Lukaku at Inter] then it’s better to not move anywhere. You won’t achieve anything like this.

“As for [Antonio] Conte, he wanted to bring me to Chelsea, and then he left Inter before I had arrived. However, [Simone] Inzaghi is here and is moving us ahead with different methods and a different style of play. We all have fun under him”.