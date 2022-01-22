Dzeko seals last-gasp Inter win over Venezia

STADIO GIUSEPPE MEAZZA (Milan) – Inter had to wait until the 90th minute to secure a win against a brave Venezia side at the Stadio Giuseppe Meazza in a 2-1 victory which saw Edin Dzeko score seconds before stoppage time to help his side open up a five-point gap at the top of Serie A.

While the Nerazzurri seemed in control for long stretches, they struggled more than expected to find a way through the Lagunari’s five-man backline, and it looked like Nicolo Barella’s goal was all they could get after Thomas Henry had given the visitors the lead before Dzeko put an end to a four-game goal drought to give Inter all the three points.

Despite a number of key players ruled out by COVID-19, Venezia showcased an excellent defensive organisation and stroke first through Thomas Henry, who met Ampadu’s cross to head home after escaping Milan Skriniar’s marking.

Although some signs of stress started to emerge amongst the hosts, their stubborn attacks eventually led to Barella’s equaliser, as Sergio Romero fingertipped a nice volley from Ivan Perisic, presenting the Italian with the chance to make it 1-1 with an easy follow-up shot.

After a whole half marked by Inter’s ineffective possession, Dzeko headed home a Denzel Dumfries cross in the dying seconds of the game.