Fiorentina target Papu Gomez

Fiorentina are toying with the idea of bringing Papu Gomez back to Serie A, should Dusan Vlahovic part this January.

Gomez, 33, is no stranger to Italian football after spending almost seven years with Atalanta, scoring 50 Serie A goals in 209 appearances for La Dea, before leaving for Sevilla in January 2021 in a €5.5 million deal.

Now, according to La Nazione, La Viola are considering a move for Gomez in the eventual case that Vlahovic moves on in this transfer window.

Vlahovic, 21, has been the centre of much speculation of late as Premier League side Arsenal are reportedly hot on the heels of the Serbian striker.

If Fiorentina lose their main man within the next couple of weeks then Sevilla would most likely ask for anywhere between €6-10 million in order to let Gomez leave.