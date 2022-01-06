Four of ten Serie A fixtures off

Four of ten scheduled Serie A fixtures won’t be played on Thursday as planned in what should have been a full return to action in Round 20.

Italy’s national health services are operated regionally, allowing each region to decide whether or not Serie A fixtures, and other major events, should go ahead or not. As COVID-19 cases are on the rise, four fixtures have fallen victim to the pandemic.

In what was supposed to be a post-Christmas return for all 20 clubs, only twelve clubs will turn out to restart fixtures, as things stand.

None of Bologna vs Inter, Atalanta vs Torino, Salernitana vs Venezia and Fiorentina vs Udinese are going ahead.

Sampdoria vs Cagliari kicks off Thursday’s action at 12:30 followed by Lazio vs Empoli and Spezia vs Hellas Verona at 14:30. Sassuolo vs Genoa and Milan vs Roma are still scheduled to go ahead at 16:30 and 18:30 respectively, before Juventus vs Napoli closes out the day at 20:45 (all times CET).