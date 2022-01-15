Genoa sack Shevchenko

Andriy Shevchenko‘s time at Genoa has come to an end, with the Rossoblu announcing his sacking just two months after his appointment.

Shevchenko managed just won win from 11 games in charge after his appointment on November 7, with seven of those ending in defeat. That one win came over Salernitana in the Coppa Italia.

“Genoa announce that Andriy Shevchenko has been relieved of his duties,” the Grifone said in a short statement. “The club thank the coach and his staff for their hard work in recent months.”

Genoa confirmed that Abdoulay Konko would take temporary charge following Shevchenko’s dismissal, with Roberto Murgita acting as his assistant.