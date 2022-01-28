Genoa’s winless streak is Europe’s worst

Genoa are currently holders of a very negative European record when it comes to games won in Serie A.

The Grifone are presently on the longest winless streak of any team in Europe’s top-five championships and haven’t won a game for over four months.

In fact, according to Il Secolo XIX, Genoa’s 20-game run without a Serie A win is longer than any side not only in Italy but also Bundesliga, the Premier League, La Liga and Ligue 1.

The Ligurian outfit have drawn 10 and lost 10 of their last 20 Serie A games with their last and only victory this term coming away in Cagliari via a 3-2 scoreline, on September 12, 2021.

New coach, Alexander Blessin, will be hoping to put an end to that as soon as possible. The German drew his first game in charge at home to Udinese and will face his next challenge when Genoa travel to play Roma on February 5, after the international break.