Gosens hopes to emulate German compatriots at Inter

Robin Gosens has said that he wants to follow in the footsteps of the German players that have starred for Inter previously.

The 27-year-old joined from Atalanta on Thursday and he comes the ninth player from Germany to play for the Italian giants.

“That’s another source of pride for me,” Gosens said on Inter TV.

“Some incredible German players have made history at this club. I hope to be part of that myself. That’s my ambition.

“I’ve come here with huge desire to continue the tradition of German players and I can’t wait.”

Horst Szymaniak was the first German to play for Inter when he spent the 1963/64 season with the Nerazzurri. Although they won the European Cup for the first time that season, Szymaniak did not feature in the victory against Real Madrid.

Arguably the most famous Germans to have played for the club were Lothar Matthaus, Andreas Brehme, and Jurgen Klinsmann.

Matthaus and Brehme starred for Inter when they won the 1988/89 Serie A title while Klinsmann starred alongside his compatriots when the Nerazzurri won the 1991 UEFA Cup.