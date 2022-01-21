Gravina announces Serie A format change from 2022/23

Italian Football Federation (FIGC) president, Gabriele Gravina, has revealed that changes will be made to the Serie A format for next season.

The 68-year-old has outlined the potential changes that could be made to Serie A as early as next season, amidst growing talk about the sustainability of a 20-team system with the ongoing global pandemic.

“There will be changes before June 30,” Gravina told Il Corriere dello Sport in an exclusive interview. “We have to look after the system and ensure its longevity. It’s time to try something new.

“In the 1990’s nobody believed in the three-points-per-win format, but it worked. The play-offs in Serie B guarantee visibility and success.

“It would be a mistake not to test the same system in Serie A, while safeguarding the value of sporting merit achieved by teams via their league position.

“We need a reform with a reduction in the number of teams in Serie A and changes to the format of the league. We’d see an increase in quality and competitiveness”.