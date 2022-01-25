Inter challenge Newcastle for Atalanta’s Gosens

Inter are hoping to complete a swoop for Atalanta wing-back Robin Gosens, pipping Premier League club Newcastle United.

According to Tuttomercatoweb, the Serie A champions are pushing to bring in Gosens before the close of the transfer window and have emerged as the favourites for the Germany international, after coach Simone Inzaghi met with the hierarchy at the club on Monday to discuss incomings.

Negotiations have opened with Atalanta as Inter hope to convince La Dea to release Gosens on loan with a view to a permanent deal in the summer, potentially with an obligation to buy but possibly only triggered if certain conditions are met.

Atalanta would prefer to sell the 27-year-old outright this month and are angling for €30 million, but a breakthrough could be made due to the close relationship between the two clubs.

With only two years remaining on his contract and the form of Giuseppe Pezzella in his favoured role, Gosens’ future appears set to be away from Bergamo and Atalanta are ready to cash in.

Inter’s desire to sign him is also pushing Newcastle towards Bayer Leverkusen’s Mitchel Bakker, as the English club use their newly acquired wealth to bolster their efforts to avoid relegation this season.