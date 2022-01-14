Inter to lure Dybala way from Juventus

With Juventus unable to persuade Paulo Dybala to sign a contract renewal, Inter could capitalise and sign him on a free transfer in the summer.

The 28-year-old Argentinian forward is in the final year of his contract with the Bianconeri but the Torinese club are not willing to meet his wage demands.

La Gazzetta dello Sport reports that Inter CEO for Sport Giuseppe Marotta is interested in bringing him to the Milanese club, and with midfielders Arturo Vidal and Matias Vecino leaving at the end of the 2021/22 season, there will room to fit Dybala onto the wage bill.

The Argentine is asking for €10 million per season but he could leave Juventus if their final offer is anything less than that. He is expected to wait until the end of January to see if the Bianconeri meet his requests otherwise he will begin discussions with other clubs.

Dybala has scored nine goals and supplied four assists in 20 competitive matches for La Vecchia Signora so far in 2021/22.