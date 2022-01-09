Inter edge past Lazio to retake top spot

STADIO GIUSEPPE MEAZZA (Milan) – Inter recorded their eighth consecutive Serie A win by beating Lazio 2-1 at home in their first outing of the year, restoring a one-point cushion over Scudetto challengers and cross-city rivals AC Milan.

Alessandro Bastoni and Ciro Immobile put their names on the scoreline in quick succession in the first half, before Milan Skriniar scored the decider after the break.

After a quiet start, during which Lazio’s constant high press hindered the hosts’ build-up from the back, Bastoni broke the deadlock with a precise left-footed effort from long range, after goalkeeper Thomas Strakosha had made a miraculous save to deny a Lautaro Martinez volley.

However, the Biancocelesti’s response was immediate, as Danilo Cataldi was smart to quickly beat a free-kick and tee up Immobile, who escaped Stephen De Vrij’s marking to latch onto the midfielder’s pass and round Samir Handanovic to level the score.

Skriniar’s towering header on a perfect Bastoni cross put Inter ahead again midway through the second half, allowing the Nerazzurri to seal a crucial victory that sees them go back to the top of Serie A, despite having played one game fewer than second-placed Milan.