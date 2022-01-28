Inter plan €60 million double swoop for Sassuolo pair

Inter are set to continue reconstructing their squad with a planned raid on Sassuolo for two of their stars, next summer.

The Nerazzurri have signed Atalanta’s Robin Gosens, but are not planning on stopping there. Simone Inzaghi has also outlined a plan to land Neroverdi pair Gianluca Scamacca and Davide Frattesi this summer.

The plan is to sign Scamacca, 23, and Frattesi, 22, for a combined fee of around €60 million in order to have them in Milan for next season, according to La Gazzetta dello Sport.

Centre-forward, Scamacca, has scored an impressive nine goals in 22 games this season and would cost roughly €40 million, while midfielder Frattesi would set the Nerazzurri back €20 million.

The fee for Frattesi would also take into consideration a 30 percent sell-on clause that would be paid to Roma – as arranged back then – following the player’s €5 million move to Sassuolo in 2017.