Inter player ratings vs Juventus: Bastoni sets the tone but Sanchez steals the show

Inter snatched Supercoppa Italiana glory from Juventus in extra-time at the Stadio San Siro thanks to a strong showing from Alessandro Bastoni and a winning goal from Alexis Sanchez to make it 2-1.

Two first-half goals from Weston McKennie and Lautaro Martinez meant the game was tied at 1-1 and had to go to extra-time.

As the match entered the 120th minute, Sanchez pounced on a loose ball on the box and smashed home the winner with the final kick of the game.

Inter player ratings vs Juventus



Handanovic 6; Bastoni 7.5, De Vrij 6.5, Skriniar 6.5; Perisic 7 (101′ Dimarco 6), Calhanoglu 6, Brozovic 7, Barella 6 (89′ Vidal 6), Dumfries 7 (89′ Darmian 6.5); Dzeko 6 (76′ Correa 5.5), Martinez 6.5 (75′ Sanchez 7).

Player of the match – Alessandro Bastoni

Alessandro Bastoni is fast becoming one of Europe’s leading defenders and beyond being defensively sound all evening, the Italian also showed he is a real asset going forward for Inter. His crossing from the left is dangerous, and he can pick a pass without breaking stride.

