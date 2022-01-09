Inter player ratings vs Lazio: Bastoni brilliance

STADIO GIUSEPPE MEAZZA (Milan) – Inter have their defenders to thank for their 2-1 victory over Lazio, which saw Alessandro Bastoni and Milan Skriniar score in both halves in a hard-fought match in Milan.

Notably, it was the Italian defender who made the difference by opening the scoring against a solid and brave Biancocelesti side, before producing a nice assist which was perfectly met by the Slovakian.

INTER PLAYER RATINGS VS LAZIO



Handanovic 5.5; Skriniar 7, De Vrij 5, Bastoni 7.5; Dumfries 6.5 (76′ Darmian 6), Barella 6 (82′ Vidal n/r), Brozovic 6, Gagliardini 5.5, Perisic 6.5 (82′ Dimarco n/r); Sanchez 6.5 (73′ Correa 5.5), Lautaro Martinez 6 (73′ Dzeko 6).

PLAYER OF THE MATCH – ALESSANDRO BASTONI

After a long series of good and brave displays, the 22-year-old defender got the reward he deserved, finding his first goal of the season in a delicate phase of the game, as well as assisting his side’s second goal of the night.

Bastoni’s offensive presence is becoming a trademark of Simone Inzaghi’s Inter and, coupled with his constant contribution in the team’s build-up, makes the Italian one of the key pieces of the Biscione.