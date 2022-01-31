Juventus duo Bentancur and Kulusevski join Spurs

Juventus duo Rodrigo Bentancur and Dejan Kulusevski have both joined Premier League side Tottenham Hotspur.

The deal for Kulusevski is an 18-month loan with an overall fee of €10 million, €3 million of which applies to the rest of the season and the further €7 million for the following season.

Tottenham will be required to pay €35 million for the Swedish winger should certain sporting goals be met. They still reserve the right to buy the player even if those goals are not met.

The deal for Rodrigo Bentancur is a permanent transfer for a fee of €19 million along with €6 million of add-ons. The Uruguayan midfielder’s former club, Boca Juniors, will be due 30% of the deal.