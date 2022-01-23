Juventus Player Ratings vs AC Milan: Saviour Szczesny

AC Milan and Juventus played out a drab 0-0 draw at the Stadio San Siro on Sunday night in Serie A, as both sides fell further behind Inter in the race for the Scudetto.

However, with a point allowing the Bianconeri to edge closer to the Champions League qualification places, they will arguably head home to Turin the happier of the two sides.

Juventus Player Ratings vs AC Milan

Szczesny 6; De Sciglio 5, Rugani 5, Chiellini 5.5, Alex Sandro 5; Cuadrado 5.5 (65’ Bernardeschi 5), Bentancur 5 (90′ Rabiot n/r), Locatelli 5.5 (65’ Arthur 5), McKennie 5; Dybala 5 (90′ Kulusevski n/r), Morata 4.5 (74’ Kean 5)

PLAYER OF THE MATCH – WOJCIECH SZCZESNY

With Juventus seemingly willing to concede possession to their hosts, the Old Lady’s Polish custodian was expected to be called into action and proved a vital last line of defence. Midway through the first half, the ex-Arsenal goalkeeper saved well from Rafael Leao, before denying Theo Hernandez and Olivier Giroud in the second.