Juventus sign Zakaria and Gatti

Juventus has confirmed the signings of Denis Zakaria and Federico Gatti from Borussia Monchengladbach and Frosinone respectively.

Zakaria joins from the Bundesliga side on a permanent deal for €5 million with €3 million of add-ons. The low transfer fee is due to the fact the Swiss midfielder would have been out of contract with Monchengladbach at the end of the season.

His contract with Juventus will run until 2026.

? Denis Zakaria has completed a move to @juventusfcen following a successful medical in Turin this morning. Grazie di tutto e in bocca al lupo per il futuro, @Deniszakaria8! ??#DieFohlen pic.twitter.com/N4NgU6beed — Gladbach (@borussia_en) January 31, 2022

The Bianconeri have also announced the signing of Frosinone defender Federico Gatti on a deal until 2026. He will spend the rest of the current season on loan at Frosinone.

OFFICIAL | Federico Gatti joins Juventus ???? — JuventusFC (@juventusfcen) January 31, 2022

It has been reported by Nicolo Schira that the transfer fee for Gatti is €7.5 million.