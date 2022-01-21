Juventus to include Kulusevski in Vlahovic deal

Juventus are eager to sign Dusan Vlahovic in January and they plan to include Swedish midfielder Dejan Kulusevski as a part of the deal to acquire the Fiorentina striker.

The 21-year-old has been linked with several clubs around Europe, most notably Arsenal in the Premier League, but the Bianconeri are still prepared to have their say in the transfer battle for one of the most promising strikers on the continent.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, Juventus have offered Fiorentina €35 million for Vlahovic and they also want to include Kulusevski in the transfer so they can lower the fee. Now they are waiting to see if the Gigliati would entertain that offer or demand cash only.

Vlahovic is currently leading the Serie A scoring with Lazio striker Ciro Immobile on 17 goals so far this season. Meanwhile, Kulusevski has played 19 times in Serie A in the 2021/22 campaign, scoring one goal and supplying three assists.