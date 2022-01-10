Juventus to sell Arthur in a swap deal

Arthur Melo is expected to be sold by Juventus in January, but the Brazilian midfielder will likely become involved in a swap between two clubs, and not an outright sale on its own.

The 25-year-old has struggled with injuries since he joined the Bianconeri from Spanish giants Barcelona in 2020 and the Italian club wants to offload the Brazil international sooner rather than later.

According to Sky Sport Italia, Juventus want to conduct a transfer that would involve swapping Arthur for another player at another club with similar attributes and market value, reducing the transfer fee for both sides.

It would be a similar deal to the one that brought the central midfielder to Turin in the first place. Arthur was signed from Barcelona from €72 million and €10m in bonuses while Miralem Pjanic went in the opposite direction for €60m plus €5m in bonuses.

Arthur has made just 41 appearances in competitive matches since his arrival at Juventus, scoring once.