Juventus unimpressed with Aston Villa offer for Bentancur

Rodrigo Bentancur has been linked with a transfer to English club Aston Villa but Juventus have not been satisfied with the bid proposed for the Uruguayan midfielder.

The 24-year-old has been with the Bianconeri since he arrived from Argentinian giants Boca Juniors in 2017, but his form has dropped since La Vecchia Signora won their last Serie A title in 2019/20.

Sky Sport Italia reports that Aston Villa have offered €20 million plus bonuses for Bentancur, but Juventus are demanding more money because they must give 30 percent of a future transfer fee to Boca Juniors.

Bentancur has played 133 competitive matches for the Bianconeri since the 2017/18 campaign, scoring twice and supplying 17 assists.

He has also played 45 times for Uruguay since making his debut in October 2017, and he represented the Celeste at the 2018 World Cup, starting in five matches before they were eliminated by eventual champions France in the quarter-finals.