Juventus want Jorginho and De Jong

Juventus are pondering a move for Italy international Jorginho as they look towards the future.

With Dusan Vlahovic joining, Juventus have already identified Jorginho, 30, as their next target. The Chelsea midfielder, who starred for the Azzurri in last summer’s European Championship, has been singled out by the Bianconeri.

Juventus’, Federico Cherubini, is already said to have made contact with the player’s agent, according to La Gazzetta dello Sport.

A move wouldn’t be on the cards until next summer and, if Juventus fail in their pursuit of the Chelsea midfielder, then they’ll go after Barcelona’s Frenkie de Jong instead.

The Catalan club’s well-documented financial issues could lead them with little option but to sell the 24-year-old Dutchman, should an offer come in.